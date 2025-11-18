WAVE athletes show off skills at Rising Stars event

WAVE student athletes and coaches pose together for a photo after receiving their awards at the Rising Star event. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Tuesday, November 18, Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) Athletics held their third annual Rising Stars basketball skills showcase. The event opened with the WAVE choir, the SoundWAVES, led by Minda Gratham, leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.

Directed by Minda Gratham, the SoundWAVES kick off the Rising Stars showcase with the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.

Parents, staff, and students gathered to support the athletes as they demonstrated skills such as the 10-meter dribble, target pass, and spot shot.

Zay’Driohn Hudson moves confidently down the court during the 10-meter dribble. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Brayden Andrews releases the ball with focus during the target pass. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Tammy Ray demonstrates accuracy with a well-aimed throw during the spot shot drill. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

WAVE Athletics Head Coach Amos Spires introduced Coach Adrian Sims, who is joining the WAVE Athletics team as the WAVE Athletics Special Olympics Assistant Coach and WAVE Athletics Adaptive PE Coach. All athletes received a certificate of achievement for their hard work and persistence. Athletes will compete in Area Games and Regional Games in Spring 2026.