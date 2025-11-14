Washington County Schools pay tribute to veterans

On Veterans Day, schools across Washington County held programs to honor local service members.
At Vernon Middle School (VMS), Chief Warrant Officer Five (Ret.) James Wesley Hill spoke to students about his experiences as a U.S. Army helicopter mechanic and pilot. Students from Vernon Elementary School (VES) and the Vernon High School (VHS) JROTC also contributed to the morning.
Roulhac Middle School (RMS) and Chipley High School (CHS) hosted a Veterans Day breakfast followed by a ceremony presented by the RMS Student Council, CHS Beta students, CHS JROTC, and the RMS Band, offering their tribute to area veterans.
VHS also hosted a ceremony led by the VHS Band under the direction of John Harcus, along with the VHS JROTC. Major (Ret.) Mike Starkman, Staff Judge Advocate for American Legion Post 402 in Panama City Beach, addressed the students before joining veterans and their guests for a special lunch.
Students at the Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) paid tribute to veterans with a program featuring patriotic songs performed by the new SoundWAVES choir and other student-led readings. Among the honored guests was 103-year-old Willard Henderson, a World War II veteran.
The Veterans Day programs highlighted the school district’s appreciation for those who served and reinforced the importance of honoring their legacy.