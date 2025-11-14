Washington County Schools pay tribute to veterans

Chief Warrant Officer Five (Ret.) James Wesley Hill (pictured in uniform) accepts a handmade gift after speaking to students and community members at Vernon Middle School. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Veterans Day, schools across Washington County held programs to honor local service members.

At Vernon Middle School (VMS), Chief Warrant Officer Five (Ret.) James Wesley Hill spoke to students about his experiences as a U.S. Army helicopter mechanic and pilot. Students from Vernon Elementary School (VES) and the Vernon High School (VHS) JROTC also contributed to the morning.

Vernon Elementary School students salute at the end of their presentation of the Armed Forces Medley. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Vernon High School JROTC presents the flags during the opening ceremony for Vernon Middle School’s Veterans Day program [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Roulhac Middle School (RMS) and Chipley High School (CHS) hosted a Veterans Day breakfast followed by a ceremony presented by the RMS Student Council, CHS Beta students, CHS JROTC, and the RMS Band, offering their tribute to area veterans.

American flags decorate the courtyard at Roulhac Middle School in honor of Veterans Day. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

VHS also hosted a ceremony led by the VHS Band under the direction of John Harcus, along with the VHS JROTC. Major (Ret.) Mike Starkman, Staff Judge Advocate for American Legion Post 402 in Panama City Beach, addressed the students before joining veterans and their guests for a special lunch.

Director John Harcus leads Vernon High School Band during their Veterans Day performance. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Students at the Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) paid tribute to veterans with a program featuring patriotic songs performed by the new SoundWAVES choir and other student-led readings. Among the honored guests was 103-year-old Willard Henderson, a World War II veteran.

Willard Henderson (right) pictured with Sharon Parkhurst following the program, is a 103-year-old World War II veteran, and is one of several veterans that was honored at the Veterans Day program at WAVE. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

The Veterans Day programs highlighted the school district’s appreciation for those who served and reinforced the importance of honoring their legacy.