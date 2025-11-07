Fri. Nov 7th, 2025
Uncategorized

Washington County serves the future with tennis complex groundbreaking

By Ali Moreland Nov 7, 2025 0 Comments
Washington County School Board (WCSB) officials, City of Vernon council persons, and community supporters gather to ceremonially break ground at the site of the new tennis courts that will serve Vernon High School and the community. Front row left to right include Milton Brown, WCSB; Mayor Gary Owens, City of Vernon; Superintendent Thomas Register, WCSD; Councilperson Gwen March, City of Vernon; Joey Brock, Washington County Board of County Commissioners; Coach Laurie Simmons, VHS Tennis; Deputy Superintendent Dr. Charles Peterson, WCSD; Cheryl Williams, WCSB; Cindy Johnson Brown, WCSB; Allen Long, Golden Eagle County Club; Rodney Reams and Jerod Maxwell, Premier Athletic Surfaces. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Shovels hit the dirt on November 7 as the Washington County School District and the City of Vernon broke ground on the new Vernon High School Tennis Complex. The 10 a.m. ceremony, held behind Vernon City Hall where the current courts stand, drew school board members, city officials, and community supporters, including Vernon High School students. Varsity Coach Laurie Simmons thanked the Washington County School Board and the City of Vernon for partnering on the project, and also recognized the legislative support of Senator Jay Trumbell and Representative Shane Abbott. The new courts will serve as a much-needed space for students to practice and host home matches, as well as for community recreation, with construction expected to be completed before the tennis season begins in January.

Varsity Tennis Coach Laurie Simmons addresses the crowd of supporters during the groundbreaking ceremony  [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]
Allen Long, a major supporter for the project, gives a short word of encouragement, highlighting the determination and dedication of the tennis program  [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

By Ali Moreland

