Fri. Oct 24th, 2025
Uncategorized

CRA awards first grant for 2025-2026 fiscal year

By Ali Moreland Oct 24, 2025 0 Comments

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) held its first meeting of the new fiscal-year grant cycle on Tuesday, October 21. The 2025-2026 opened October 1, and the CRA awarded an $8,025 residential grant to John and Leigh Whittington for HVAC and duct work upgrades. 

The CRA offers both residential and commercial grants with maximum amounts awarded not to exceed $10,000 for residential projects and $50,000 for commercial projects, which is a decrease from the $73,000 maximum previously set. To apply for CRA funding, applicants first need to schedule a preliminary meeting with Administration at the CRA office and provide a rough project scope. The application must be completed in full, including required visits to City Planning and Zoning as well as the Washington County Building Department, and submitted at least ten days prior to the CRA Board meeting, which is typically held on the third Tuesday of each month. Upon Board approval, applicants receive 50 percent of the CRA’s 75 percent project contribution upfront; the remaining reimbursement is issued after project completion, submission of paid invoices, check copies, and proof of passing inspection.

Continuing the meeting, President Crystal Abel informed the CRA members that nominations and a vote for Vice President and Chair positions will take place during the November meeting.

The CRA also recognized Jerad Wilcox during the meeting, and thanked him for his efforts with the CRA in the role of Administrative Director.

The next CRA meeting is scheduled for November 18, at 3:30 p.m. at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Uncategorized

DAR donates books in celebration of Constitution Week

AMBER PATINO Sep 24, 2025
Community Education Local News News Top Stories Uncategorized

Miranda Nowell shines at Champions Gala in Orlando

Ali Moreland Sep 22, 2025
Uncategorized

Panama City man killed in ATV crash in Washington County

Staff Report Sep 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Commissioners review county administrator candidates, disaster relief contracts

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Historical Society announces Bicentennial Quilt winner

Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews legislative priorities, staffing applications, and payroll procedure

Community Crime Local News Mugshots Staff Report Top Stories

Pursuit ends in Washington County

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

CHS JROTC Team headed to state competition