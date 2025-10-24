CRA awards first grant for 2025-2026 fiscal year

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) held its first meeting of the new fiscal-year grant cycle on Tuesday, October 21. The 2025-2026 opened October 1, and the CRA awarded an $8,025 residential grant to John and Leigh Whittington for HVAC and duct work upgrades.

The CRA offers both residential and commercial grants with maximum amounts awarded not to exceed $10,000 for residential projects and $50,000 for commercial projects, which is a decrease from the $73,000 maximum previously set. To apply for CRA funding, applicants first need to schedule a preliminary meeting with Administration at the CRA office and provide a rough project scope. The application must be completed in full, including required visits to City Planning and Zoning as well as the Washington County Building Department, and submitted at least ten days prior to the CRA Board meeting, which is typically held on the third Tuesday of each month. Upon Board approval, applicants receive 50 percent of the CRA’s 75 percent project contribution upfront; the remaining reimbursement is issued after project completion, submission of paid invoices, check copies, and proof of passing inspection.

Continuing the meeting, President Crystal Abel informed the CRA members that nominations and a vote for Vice President and Chair positions will take place during the November meeting.

The CRA also recognized Jerad Wilcox during the meeting, and thanked him for his efforts with the CRA in the role of Administrative Director.

The next CRA meeting is scheduled for November 18, at 3:30 p.m. at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.