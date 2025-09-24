DAR donates books in celebration of Constitution Week

In celebration of Constitution Week, Regent Doris Spears and First Vice Regent Carolyn Jordan of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Chipola Chapter, presented books on the Constitution to 22 schools in four counties, including Washington, Holmes, Jackson, and Calhoun. Constitution Week in the U.S. is observed annually from September 17th to September 23rd. This week-long celebration commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, and honors the history and importance of the U.S. Constitution. Pictured (far right) is DAR Regent Doris Spears as she presents books to Vernon Elementary School. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]



