Chipley local sees granddaughter on national stage

By Staff Report Oct 7, 2024
The band 323, Kinsley Treadwell, Jonathan Perry, and Jacob Sumpter on stage of the TV show The Voice. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

[HANNAH COLLINS | [email protected]]

Linda Nixon, a resident of Chipley, is filled with pride as her granddaughter, Kinsley Treadwell,
embarks on a journey as a contestant on the TV show The Voice. Accompanied by her band,
323, Kinsley and other members Jonathan Perry and Jacob Sumpter showcased their talent to
a national audience on September 30, 2024.


Kinsley’s grandmother says she is an enthusiastic and gifted singer, passionate about music,
and has been honing her skills from a young age. From taking piano lessons to voice training in
their home, her dedication was evident to Linda. She fondly remembers hearing Kinsley practice
her scales, recognizing her talent from an early age. “It’s a dream come true. She loves singing,
and she is a very smart girl.” Linda remarked. Kinsley has been surrounded by music
throughout her life forming the band 323 as a platform for creative expression and musical
collaboration. Kinsley is also known for writing Christian music, adding a personal touch to her
performances. Linda believes that Kinsley’s participation in The Voice is not just a personal
milestone; it also serves as an inspiration to other aspiring singers and songwriters in the
Chipley area. She hopes that Kinsley’s journey will encourage local talent to step out of their
comfort zones and pursue their dreams in the music industry.


Linda considers Kinsley’s adventure on The Voice is a significant milestone for both her and her
family. With the support of her grandmother Linda and the encouragement of their community,
Kinsley is ready to shine on a national stage, proving that dreams can indeed come true. Linda
is confident this experience will impact their lives positively. “It will just make our family prouder,”
she stated, reflecting on the nature of this opportunity. Though she was unable to attend
Kinsley’s audition due to limited seating, Linda made sure to watch it from home, expressing joy
and excitement at seeing her granddaughter on television.

By Staff Report

