Thu. Oct 10th, 2024
Waukesha Way awards $1,000 mini-grant to Bonifay Woman's Club

HANNAH COLLINS | The Washington County News

Waukesha Way has awarded a $1,000 mini-grant to the Bonifay Woman’s Club for landscaping updates around their clubhouse located at 212 E Virginia Ave. The improvements will include planting native plants, refreshing walkways, and adding outdoor seating. The project aims to enhance the clubhouse’s curb appeal and contribute to the beautification of Bonifay. This grant reflects Waukesha Way’s commitment to making a lasting impact in the community. Kelley McKee, President of the Bonifay Woman’s Club, expressed gratitude for the grant and looks forward to seeing the positive impact these improvements will have on the community.

