WCSO arrests two on theft charges

By Staff Report Oct 15, 2024 0 Comments
left: Lawrence Clifton Hathaway right: Linnie Trevern Russell

Chipley residents, Lawrence Clifton Hathaway and Linnie Trevern Russell were arrested and charged with larceny: grand theft, and trespassing.

On October 14, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that several game cameras and a Moultrie Tree Mount Gravity Feeder were missing from his property. As he traveled to the North side of the property, he witnessed a male subject get into the passenger side of a light-colored Chevrolet or GMC truck and speed off. The victim followed the truck until he lost visual due to dusty road conditions and contacted WCSO.

When deputies arrived, the victim was able to show WCSO deputies tire tracks and footprints. The gates were secured, and No Trespassing signs were visible. Later in the day, the same vehicle was located at a residence on Coralvine Dr. in Wausau.

WCSO Investigators responded to the address and made contact with 55-year-old, Lawrence Clifton Hathaway and 52-year-old, Linnie Trevern Russell. Both subjects admitted to going on the property and removing the game camera, feeder and ground blind.

Both were arrested and transported to Washington County Jail on the charges of larceny: grand theft and trespassing.

