WCBOCC approves New Hope Dunes Development Order

HANNAH COLLINS | Washington County News

The Board of County Commissioners for Washington County approved the New Hope Dunes Development order at today’s meeting, October 17. The project, which was brought to the board’s attention in an official capacity in August of this year, makes up approximately four parcels of property and 1,400 acres of land after surveying. Conversations surrounding the development order have been polarizing for several reasons. It is believed by some members of the community that the project, which has 80 acres allocated to the construction of a golf course, will impede traffic, water and sewer, and conservation. However, others see it as a positive economic opportunity. Both sides were brought to a final discussion today before the board.

Residents in the community who spoke at the meeting opposed the construction of the golf course and the development of the surrounding land. One of the main concerns was related to groundwater and how the potential impact on the private wells near the construction site could affect water levels in the area. Some local lakes and ponds may experience a drop in water levels. Dream Golf, the course developer, has yet to apply for water management permits, so they cannot specify the source of the water supply for the course at this time.

Additionally, residents expressed worries about the existing road not being suitable for increased traffic and the potential dangers posed by outside factors. Beth Sheffield, a resident of Holmes Valley Road—where traffic is expected to increase—voiced her concerns about the project. “I’ve been on golf courses with my son. I know what goes on. They have little caddies out there all day serving alcohol to those people,” Sheffield stated. She highlighted that many community members travel these roads on foot or horseback. “So, when you vote today, I want you to remember all of those little children in our community who go up and down those roads,” Sheffield added.

Conservation, the final topic that was discussed, has been an important issue for the community. Some areas of the property were previously indigenous land. During the last planning commission meeting, however, developers agreed to return any artifacts discovered on the property to the Lower Muskogee Creek Nation, unless they are legally required to act differently. Furthermore, if any remains are found, construction must legally halt in accordance with state law.

Michael Keiser, owner of the property and managing partner of Dream Golf, verbally agreed to deliberate with the board on these issues at a later date. According to Keiser, Dream Golf seeks to build courses in rural communities, further explaining that he builds local and hires local employees and vendors. He maintains that the course will improve the local infrastructure. “We always support, philanthropically, our local communities and we do that in education, healthcare, and conservation,” Keiser explained. With Keiser at the podium and County Commissioner of District Three, Tray Hawkins, at his board seat, negotiations were made in good faith about how to negate some of the issues that were concerning citizens. Keiser is not legally obligated to create an ingress or egress and has asserted he checked all of the boxes in order to get the development approved. However, he affirmed he is willing to listen and adjust according to the needs of the community while maintaining the interest of his business.

Wesley Griffin, County Commissioner of District One, stood alone in his decision to vote no, citing concern over water utilization. Many board members inquired about the groundwater, road, and conservation issues in an effort to accommodate the community’s needs.