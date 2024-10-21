CHS Volleyball heads to regional play

After beginning the Rural District 2 tournament as ranked #1, the Chipley High School (CHS) Tigers Volleyball team lived up to its reputation as one of the strongest teams in the district. Under the leadership of Coach Wayne Risinger, the Tigers have achieved an impressive record of 18-6 and are now gearing up for the regional playoffs.

“That was a great program win, anytime you can bring the school a district championship is a great day,” said Coach Risinger.

Regional play begins on Saturday, October 26 around the Panhandle. Chipley will be hosting Cottondale at 6 p.m. to earn their spot in the next round of playoffs.

The CHS roster is filled with key players, including three Seniors, Italy Laurel, Mia Wilson, and Kinsleigh Hunter. Risinger also has the unique chance to coach his daughters, Cheyenne and Jazlynn Risinger. These experienced athletes have been instrumental in the team’s success this season, contributing not only their skills on the court but also their leadership and determination.

With their sights set on a successful postseason, the Chipley Tigers are ready to make their mark on the regional stage. When asked about the preparation Coach Risinger said, “We are going forward one day at a time, one match at a time.”