CHS Volleyball heads to regional play
‘Monster Mash’ bike race raises money for Operation Outdoor Freedom
Early voting dates for Holmes and Washington Counties 
Vernon Fire Rescue dives into training
WCSO arrests burglary suspect
WCBOCC approves New Hope Dunes Development Order
First Presbyterian Church of Chipley to dedicate new bell tower
Chipley Police Department Drug Investigation results in multiple arrests
Load and behold, new laundromat coming to Vernon
WCSO arrests two on theft charges
Mon. Oct 21st, 2024
Uncategorized

CHS Volleyball heads to regional play

By NATALIE HOLTON Oct 21, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED] The Chipley Volleyball Team won the District Championship on October 17.

After beginning the Rural District 2 tournament as ranked #1, the Chipley High School (CHS) Tigers Volleyball team lived up to its reputation as one of the strongest teams in the district. Under the leadership of Coach Wayne Risinger, the Tigers have achieved an impressive record of 18-6 and are now gearing up for the regional playoffs.

“That was a great program win, anytime you can bring the school a district championship is a great day,” said Coach Risinger.

Regional play begins on Saturday, October 26 around the Panhandle. Chipley will be hosting Cottondale at 6 p.m. to earn their spot in the next round of playoffs.

The CHS roster is filled with key players, including three Seniors, Italy Laurel, Mia Wilson, and Kinsleigh Hunter. Risinger also has the unique chance to coach his daughters, Cheyenne and Jazlynn Risinger. These experienced athletes have been instrumental in the team’s success this season, contributing not only their skills on the court but also their leadership and determination.

With their sights set on a successful postseason, the Chipley Tigers are ready to make their mark on the regional stage. When asked about the preparation Coach Risinger said, “We are going forward one day at a time, one match at a time.”

By NATALIE HOLTON

Related Post

Uncategorized

WCBOCC approves New Hope Dunes Development Order

Hannah Collins Oct 17, 2024
Uncategorized

WCSO arrests two on theft charges

Staff Report Oct 15, 2024
Uncategorized

Waukesha Way awards $1,000 mini-grant to Bonifay Woman’s Club

Hannah Collins Oct 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety