Convicted sex offender back behind bars

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars in Washington County.

On October 23, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Department of

Law Enforcement in the execution of a search warrant at a Greenhead Rd. address. During the

search, evidence in the case was collected and 58-year-old Timothy William Borton was

apprehended.

Borton was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of failing to

register as required and possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct.

The FDLE case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.

