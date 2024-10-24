Convicted sex offender back behind bars
Fall Block Party by Downtown Chipley’s Thursday Night Lights
Envy Salon cuts and styles their ribbon
WCFS honors first firefighters to be hired in Washington County
Fall event schedule
 Pumpkin’ pickin’ at the harvest festival
CHS Volleyball heads to regional play
‘Monster Mash’ bike race raises money for Operation Outdoor Freedom
Early voting dates for Holmes and Washington Counties 
Vernon Fire Rescue dives into training
Thu. Oct 24th, 2024
Uncategorized

Convicted sex offender back behind bars

By Staff Report Oct 24, 2024 0 Comments

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars in Washington County.
On October 23, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Department of
Law Enforcement in the execution of a search warrant at a Greenhead Rd. address. During the
search, evidence in the case was collected and 58-year-old Timothy William Borton was
apprehended.
Borton was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of failing to
register as required and possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct.
The FDLE case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.

#crime #washingtoncounty #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Uncategorized

CHS Volleyball heads to regional play

NATALIE HOLTON Oct 21, 2024
Uncategorized

WCBOCC approves New Hope Dunes Development Order

Hannah Collins Oct 17, 2024
Uncategorized

WCSO arrests two on theft charges

Staff Report Oct 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety