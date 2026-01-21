Wed. Jan 21st, 2026
Uncategorized

Florida Forest Service to host tree giveaway in Vernon

By AMBER PATINO Jan 21, 2026 0 Comments

The Florida Forest Service is recognizing Florida Arbor Day by having a tree giveaway throughout the 7-county area. Seven locations will host these events. The first Arbor Day in the United States was held in Nebraska City, Nebraska on April 10, 1872, and the tradition continues to this day. It celebrates all the things trees provide such as shade, enjoyment, clean air, and water. 

The next giveaway event will be held at 2855 Church Street in Vernon on Thursday, January 22 from 9 a.m. CST until all trees are gone.

Funding is provided by the Florida Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Grant with the USDA Forest Service. Trees will be limited to 1 per person at these events. Species may include Mayhaw, Blueberry, Red Maple, Common Persimmon, Pecans, and Red Cedar.

#Florida Forest Service

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Community Local News News Sports Top Stories Uncategorized

Local weightlifters compete at Rural State Championship

Ali Moreland Jan 15, 2026
Uncategorized

First annual Miss Winter Wonderland Pageant held in Chipley

Staff Report Dec 18, 2025
Uncategorized

Wreaths Across America comes to Chipley

Ali Moreland Dec 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council hires public works positions

Community Local News News Top Stories

The Arc receives donation from Emerald Coast Hospice

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Community comes together to celebrate MLK’s legacy

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

WCBOCC meeting covers cell towers, Black History celebration, grants, and fire department concerns

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Florida Forest Service celebrates Arbor Day with tree giveaway