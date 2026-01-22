Thu. Jan 22nd, 2026
Tree giveaway in Vernon with Florida Forest Service

By Ali Moreland Jan 22, 2026 0 Comments

Caryville resident Candy Strength (pictured right) receives a blueberry bush from Florida Forest Service (FFS) Forester Adam Stacy (pictured left) during the Vernon community tree giveaway on Thursday, January 22. The FFS giveaway is part of a seven-county effort recognizing Florida Arbor Day. The tradition of Arbor Day began in Nebraska City, Nebraska, with the first event in 1872, and continues today, celebrating the many benefits trees provide, including shade, clean air, and water. Trees available at the events include mayhaw, red maple, pecan, red cedar, and blueberry bushes. The events are funded through a Florida Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Grant with the USDA Forest Service. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

By Ali Moreland

