Northwest Florida Community Hospital to host donation drive

The Northwest Florida Community Hospital is holding their annual Back to School event on July 19 from 1-4 pm. The event will be a little different this year, with it being a true donation drive for supplies, instead of a pickup for students to receive their items.

The hospital encourages the public and businesses to donate in any capacity, from school supplies to monetary donations. All donations will be given to schools served by Washington County School District, with hopes to supply all students with supplies for the upcoming year.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to support our local children and meet all of the vendors that support our community each and every day,” said Jordan Biddle, NFCH Public Relations.

The event will include vendors, such as Farrah Jane’s Embroidery & Boutique having a pop-up shop and community partners providing information on their services. The Ugly Mug will also be providing lunch during the event.

The drive will be on the hospital campus in the Specialty Center, from 1-4 pm. The address is 1360 Brickyard Road, Chipley, FL 32428.