The Vernon Garden Club will hold a dedication ceremony for the new gazebo built in honor of Mary Nell Register on Thursday, December 19, at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend. The gazebo is the result of the club’s fundraising efforts, which made the construction possible. The materials for the structure were donated by Surplus and Salvage of Chipley, with the donation made by the Register Family in memory of their mother, Mary Nell Register.

